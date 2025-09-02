Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3876 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

