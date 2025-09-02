Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $293,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,164,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

