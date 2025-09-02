Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2,090.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMOT opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

