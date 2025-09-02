Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
