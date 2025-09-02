Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DaVita by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.