Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 983 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

