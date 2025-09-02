Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.