Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,842,000 after purchasing an additional 380,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,174,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 466,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 203,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 174,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10,499.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 174,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

