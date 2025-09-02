United States Natural Gas Fund LP $UNG Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 5,325.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $35,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.49.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.