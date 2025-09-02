Vident Advisory LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in POSCO $PKX

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 11.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 27.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:PKX opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

