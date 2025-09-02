MPM Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. $RPTX

MPM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,389 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MPM Asset Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Repare Therapeutics worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 85,798 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.07.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.