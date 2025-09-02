Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 18th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Insperity has a payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.
Insperity Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
