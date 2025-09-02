Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 18th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Insperity has a payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Insperity

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

