683 Capital Management LLC Sells 125,897 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,897 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Adecoagro worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGRO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Adecoagro by 72.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 12,037,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,347 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 714,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 155.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 314,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,431 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $844.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.07.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

