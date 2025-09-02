Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

LON:JSG opened at GBX 153 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £609.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,821.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 163.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Service Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

