Cardlytics, Inc. $CDLX Shares Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Cardlytics worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 558,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 859,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 68,685 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $76,927.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,770.08. This trade represents a 12.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 156,265 shares of company stock valued at $187,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

