CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Stock Holdings Lowered by Advent International L.P.

Advent International L.P. lowered its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,342,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000,000 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 27.8% of Advent International L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Advent International L.P. owned approximately 14.77% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $879,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,967,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,114,000 after buying an additional 5,103,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,551,000 after buying an additional 363,944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,296 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.5% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 13,190,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCCS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $51,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

