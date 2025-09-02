Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Announces Earnings Results

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.50 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Everplay Group Stock Performance

Everplay Group stock opened at GBX 400 on Tuesday. Everplay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £576.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,857.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Everplay Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVPL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 365 to GBX 405 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 330 to GBX 425 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.50.

Everplay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.