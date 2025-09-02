Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA Stake Increased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888,602 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSHA. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,178.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,710,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,568 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 496,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,419,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

