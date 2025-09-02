Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 35,800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $225,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 381.5% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

