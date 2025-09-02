Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

