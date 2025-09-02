Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $39.48 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 171.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $349.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.36. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

