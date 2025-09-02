Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stake Lifted by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $291.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

