PDT Partners LLC Acquires 13,919 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

