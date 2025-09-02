Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 4,555 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 351.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.