Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $458.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.