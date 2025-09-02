Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

