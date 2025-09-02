Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $6,766,059. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

