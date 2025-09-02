4D Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

4D Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services accounts for about 3.2% of 4D Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 4D Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $569,196.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,490.16. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer sold 80,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,878,384. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,417 shares of company stock worth $5,496,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

