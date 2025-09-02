5th Street Advisors LLC Sells 6,055 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

5th Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 977,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Allianz SE grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 725,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $6,350,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,190.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 395,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 378,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 394,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

