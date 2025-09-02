Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Sold by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for about 1.7% of 4D Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 4D Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $5,363,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8,368.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $178.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.