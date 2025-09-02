4D Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Antero Resources comprises about 2.4% of 4D Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,431,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,229,000 after purchasing an additional 447,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

