RxSight, Inc. $RXST Shares Acquired by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. 4D Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RxSight worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 646,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after purchasing an additional 413,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 237,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXST opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.17. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXST. Oppenheimer downgraded RxSight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RxSight from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

