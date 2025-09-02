InflaRx N.V. $IFRX Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InflaRx by 1,933.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 634,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. InflaRx N.V. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx N.V. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

