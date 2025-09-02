iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 3.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $38,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $56.31.
About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF
iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Healthcare Setting Up to Be a Quiet Leader Into Year-End?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Gush as Oil Stays Volatile
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.