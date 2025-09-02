1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 5.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $68,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

