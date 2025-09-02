The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $223.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.61.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $265.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $254.67 and a 12 month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

