Rep. Judy Chu Purchases Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Representative Judy Chu (D-California) recently bought shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH). In a filing disclosed on August 30th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Astrana Health stock on August 19th.

Representative Judy Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) on 8/19/2025.

Astrana Health Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Chu

Judy Chu (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 28th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Chu (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 28th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Judy Chu was born in Los Angeles, California. Chu earned a B.A. from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1974 and a Ph.D. from the California School of Professional Psychology in 1979. Her career experience includes working as a professor with Los Angeles City College and East Los Angeles College. Chu served as the mayor of Monterey Park, California.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

