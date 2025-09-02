Rench Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,418 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

