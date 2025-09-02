EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,002 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 895.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.51. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.