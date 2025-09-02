Head-To-Head Review: Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) & TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radio One and TEGNA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Radio One alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radio One $449.67 million 0.08 -$105.39 million ($3.46) -0.23 TEGNA $3.10 billion 1.10 $599.82 million $2.78 7.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Radio One. Radio One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.7% of Radio One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Radio One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radio One and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radio One -38.19% 13.04% 2.28% TEGNA 14.99% 16.20% 6.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Radio One and TEGNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radio One 0 0 0 0 0.00 TEGNA 0 2 2 0 2.50

TEGNA has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.77%. Given TEGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Radio One.

Risk & Volatility

Radio One has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TEGNA beats Radio One on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radio One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.