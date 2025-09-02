Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at KeyCorp

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRIM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $120.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

