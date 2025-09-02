Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4135 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 0.1% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

SU opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

