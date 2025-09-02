Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4135 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 0.1% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.6%
SU opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
