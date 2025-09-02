Head to Head Analysis: DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) vs. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) and DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and DHL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 33.00% 52.90% 19.28% DHL Group 4.11% 14.92% 4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and DHL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 3 3 0 2.29 DHL Group 2 2 0 1 2.00

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus price target of $88.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.54%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than DHL Group.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DHL Group pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHL Group pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHL Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and DHL Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $826.93 million 5.26 $237.12 million $5.40 18.93 DHL Group $91.11 billion 0.60 $3.61 billion $3.24 14.06

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. DHL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats DHL Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About DHL Group

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

