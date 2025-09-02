Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL)

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.76. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The company had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,894,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in MaxLinear by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 267,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

