WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.06% from the stock’s current price.

WYFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WYFI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. WhiteFiber has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.13.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

