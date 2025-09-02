Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 554,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

