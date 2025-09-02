First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

FBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2,222.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

