Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exelon stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelon alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 37.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.