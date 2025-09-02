UBS Group Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to “Buy”

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE:GLW opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

