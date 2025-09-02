Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

BABA stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

